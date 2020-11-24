Tiger on prowl triggers panic in Wayanad

Forest personnel engaged in tracking a tiger that entered a human habitation at Anappara near Thrissilery in Wayanad district on Tuesday.

24 November 2020

A tiger entered a human habitation at Anappara, near Thrissilery, in Wayanad district on Tuesday morning triggering panic among local people.

The big cat was sighted at the Adumari tribal hamlet under the Begur forest range in the North Wayanad Forest Division in the early hours after it killed a domestic animal. On receiving information, a team of forest officials led by Begur Forest Range Officer V. Ratheesan rushed to the spot.

The animal had triggered panic at Vellanchery, Alathur, Erurkunnu, Panavally, and Magistratkavala, nearly four km from the Adumari hamlet, for the past fortnight, villagers said. It had killed as many as five domestic animals in the area in a week, they said.

The villagers of Panavally had detained forest officials a few days ago after it killed two cows, seeking protection to life and property.

Though the Forest Department had installed 10 surveillance cameras in the villages, no image of the animal could be captured yet.

“As the animal is wandering over a large area, it is difficult to spot it. Moreover, during daytime, it is hiding in bushes in coffee plantations in the area making it difficult for the officials to identify the animal,” Mr. Ratheesan said.

“We cannot say that the same animal has been sighted at different places as we are yet to get any image,” he added.

However, officials managed to chase the tiger into the Oliyodu reserve forest under the Begur forest range around 5.30 p.m. after nearly seven hours of chase. As many as 40 forest personnel, including members of the rapid response team of the department, participated in the search.

A 20-member team, from four forest ranges, has been deployed for patrolling in the area and they will work in four shifts, he added.