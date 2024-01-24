Tiger on prowl triggers panic among residents of Moodakkolly in Wayanad

January 24, 2024 11:30 pm | Updated 11:31 pm IST - KALPETTA

Residents of Moodakkolly near Vakery under the South Wayanad Forest Division are once again in the grip of fear after a piglet was reportedly killed in a tiger attack on Tuesday night.

The piglet belonged to Sreejith a farmer from Moodakkolly. The animal had reportedly entered his pig farm three times since January 6 and killed as many as 27 piglets.

Residents said they had found pugmarks of a tiger near the farm, and that the image of the animal was recorded in a CCTV at the farm. After identifying the animal as ‘WWL -39’, a tigress nearly 14 years old in the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary, the Forest department set up two cages in the area to capture the animal. They also installed as many as 13 camera traps to monitor its movements.

Meanwhile, residents under the aegis of an action council took out a march and staged a dharna in front of the Irulam Forest station on Wednesday in protest against the alleged apathy of the Forest department in capturing the big cat.

They raised various demands including ensuring protection of life and property of the people, separating human and wildlife habitats, withdrawing cases against residents, and providing sufficient compensation for loss suffered by residents.

A few weeks ago, a tiger, which is suspected of having killed a farmer in the area, was captured at Koodallur, nearly 500 metres away from the area.

Meanwhile, a bear that triggered panic among residents of Manathavady municipality and Panamaram grama panchayat under the North Wayanad Forest Division was sighted again at Keenja Kadavu near Panamarm in the wee hours of Wednesday. Though Forest personnel searched the area, they could not spot it.

