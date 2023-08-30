Tiger on prowl triggers panic among residents of Erlottu Kunnu in Wayanad

August 30, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - KALPETTA

Residents of Erlottu Kunnu in Noolpuzha grama panchayat under the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary (WWS) are in the grip of fear after recurring incidents of tiger attack.

On Tuesday midnight, a tiger reportedly killed a domestic animal belonging to Surendran of Kallattukudi in the village. The big cat had also killed a calf belonging to Binu of Choozhimalakkal on Sunday night and more than 50 fowls after it entered a broiler farm in the area on Monday night.

The residents have demanded immediate disbursement of compensation to the farmers who suffered losses. They also wanted the Forest department to place camera traps and a cage to catch the animal.

However, WWS sources said they had installed seven camera traps to monitor the movement of the animal.

An expert committee has been constituted as per the National Tiger Conservation Authority’s protocol. Members of the committee had interacted with the villagers on Wednesday, and they would submit a report to the Chief Wildlife Warden, sources said.

Meanwhile, the Noolpuzha grama panchayat authorities has called a meeting of representatives of all political parties and sanctuary officials on Thursday in the wake of the threat.