HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tiger on prowl triggers panic among residents of Erlottu Kunnu in Wayanad

August 30, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

Residents of Erlottu Kunnu in Noolpuzha grama panchayat under the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary (WWS) are in the grip of fear after recurring incidents of tiger attack.

On Tuesday midnight, a tiger reportedly killed a domestic animal belonging to Surendran of Kallattukudi in the village. The big cat had also killed a calf belonging to Binu of Choozhimalakkal on Sunday night and more than 50 fowls after it entered a broiler farm in the area on Monday night.

The residents have demanded immediate disbursement of compensation to the farmers who suffered losses. They also wanted the Forest department to place camera traps and a cage to catch the animal.

However, WWS sources said they had installed seven camera traps to monitor the movement of the animal.

An expert committee has been constituted as per the National Tiger Conservation Authority’s protocol. Members of the committee had interacted with the villagers on Wednesday, and they would submit a report to the Chief Wildlife Warden, sources said.

Meanwhile, the Noolpuzha grama panchayat authorities has called a meeting of representatives of all political parties and sanctuary officials on Thursday in the wake of the threat.

Related Topics

animal

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.