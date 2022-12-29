ADVERTISEMENT

Tiger on prowl triggers panic among residents in Wayanad village

December 29, 2022 08:23 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

The tiger which triggered panic among residents at Maramala, near Vakery, in Wayanad district on Thursday. | Photo Credit: By special arrangement

The presence of a tiger in a human habitation at Maramala, near Vakery, in Wayanad district on Thursday morning triggered panic among the residents.

The big cat was sighted by local people on a road to the Maramala tribal hamlet on the fringes of the Irulam forest under the Chethalayath forest range in the South Wayanad Forest Division around 7 a.m.

On receiving information, a team of forest officials led by Chethalayath Forest Range Officer Abdul Samad rushed to the spot. Meanwhile, the animal entered a nearby coffee plantation.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Capturing the animal from the area is a difficult task as it has an injury in its front leg and could not move easily,” Mr. Samad told The Hindu.

The efforts of officials to chase the tiger into the Irulam forest adjacent to the plantation till 6.30 p.m. proved futile. Mr. Samad said they would resume the operation on Friday morning.

The department mobilised close to 100 forest personnel, including members of the Rapid Response Team, for the operation.

“We have deployed four teams of forest officials in the area with vehicles to monitor the movement of the tiger in the night and ensure protection for the public,” Mr. Samad said.

Meanwhile, South Wayanad forest divisional officer Shajna Kareem said a technical committee would be constituted to discuss further steps.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US