Tiger on prowl triggers panic among residents in Wayanad village

December 29, 2022 08:23 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - KALPETTA

The presence of a tiger in a human habitation at Maramala, near Vakery, in Wayanad district on Thursday morning triggered panic among the residents.

The big cat was sighted by local people on a road to the Maramala tribal hamlet on the fringes of the Irulam forest under the Chethalayath forest range in the South Wayanad Forest Division around 7 a.m.

On receiving information, a team of forest officials led by Chethalayath Forest Range Officer Abdul Samad rushed to the spot. Meanwhile, the animal entered a nearby coffee plantation.

“Capturing the animal from the area is a difficult task as it has an injury in its front leg and could not move easily,” Mr. Samad told The Hindu.

The efforts of officials to chase the tiger into the Irulam forest adjacent to the plantation till 6.30 p.m. proved futile. Mr. Samad said they would resume the operation on Friday morning.

The department mobilised close to 100 forest personnel, including members of the Rapid Response Team, for the operation.

“We have deployed four teams of forest officials in the area with vehicles to monitor the movement of the tiger in the night and ensure protection for the public,” Mr. Samad said.

Meanwhile, South Wayanad forest divisional officer Shajna Kareem said a technical committee would be constituted to discuss further steps.