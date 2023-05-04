Tiger on prowl kills one more domestic animal in Wayanad

May 04, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST

Panic gripped residents of Adikkolli and Kalanadikkolly under the Chethalayath forest range of the South Wayanad Forest Division after a goat was killed by what is believed to be a tiger on the prowl in the early hours of Thursday. The animal reportedly escaped to a nearby plantation later.

The wild cat reportedly killed as many as three heads of domestic animals since April 29.

The goat belonged to Surendran Pannapurath of Adikkolly. Earlier, a few residents had claimed to have spotted a tiger on Tuesday evening.

Forest officials had set up a cage to trap the big cat four days ago at Cheppila after it reportedly killed two calves.

The officials also set up two surveillance cameras in the area a few days ago to watch the movement of the tiger and captured an image too.

“Since the human habitat is nearly 2 km away from the South Wayanad Forest Division and the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary, we suspect that the animal belongs to either of the forest division,” a Forest department official said. “But we could not identify the animal from the image as the stripes on it were not clearly visible,” he added.

“We set up one more cage at Kalanadikolly on Thursday and intensified round-the-clock patrol. Two teams of officials, each teams comprising six forest officials, were deployed in the area for the purpose,” the official said.