Tiger moving in habitations keeps villagers, forest officers on toes near Aralam

December 08, 2022 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - KANNUR

A tiger spotted in villages adjoining the Kottiyoor and Aralam forest range is keeping the local people and forest officials on their toes.

The animal was first spotted by the local people near Ulikkal on Saturday, which was confirmed by the Forest department on Sunday night after its pugmarks were found at Kummanthod and Ullikal-Payyam region.

With forest personnel, including rapid response teams from Kannur, Kozhikode and Wayanad, camping at Mundyamparamba in Ayyankunnu panchayat, where the tiger was last spotted, local people held a demonstration on Thursday demanding immediate steps to trap the tiger or chase it back into forest.

The Forest department also sounded an alert in the region. The rapid response team which carried out a search in the area on Wednesday spotted the animal hiding in the thick vegetation in a rubber farm at Mundayamparamba by 5 p.m.

The growling tiger that jumped out surprised the team members, who fired in the air to scare away the animal, said Kottiyoor Forest Range Officer Sudheer Neroth.

He said the tiger seemed to be in good health and was constantly on the move. The nearest forest was four km away and there was every possibility of it returning to the forest.

Though people were demanding to trap the animal, such a measure could be recommended only if was on the prowl. So far there had been no incident of it attacking animals or people. No carcass of animals had been found so far, he said.