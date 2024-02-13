ADVERTISEMENT

Tiger found entangled in wire fence at private farm in Kerala, rescued later

February 13, 2024 02:05 pm | Updated 02:08 pm IST - KANNUR

Forest authorities tranquallise the big cat to assess its health condition

The Hindu Bureau

A tiger was found entangled in wire fence at a private farm in the Panniyam hills area of Kottiyoor in Kannur district of Kerala on February 13 (Tuesday).

The incident happened at the Manathana section of the Kottiyoor forest range, an area known for frequent wildlife encounters. A tapping worker discovered the trapped tiger in the morning and alerted forest guards.

Concerns arose that the tiger’s neck might be ensnared in the barbed wire, necessitating careful handling. Forest authorities later tranquallised the tiger after obtaining official permission to sedate the animal. Forest veterinarian David Abraham sedated the animal.

The tiger was then captured and set to transported to the nearest forest office where its health condition will be examined.

Depending on its health condition, a decision to release the animal back into the forests will be taken, said a senior forest official.

