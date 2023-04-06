ADVERTISEMENT

Tiger found dead in Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary

April 06, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - KALPETTA

It is suspected to have died in a territorial fight with another tiger

The Hindu Bureau

A tiger, aged around 10 years, was found dead in the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary (WWS) on Thursday.

The carcass was found by the frontline forest staff at the Rampur reserve, near the Kerala-Karnataka border, in the Sulthan Bathery forest range under the sanctuary during routine patrolling.

The big cat is suspected to have died in a territorial fight with another tiger. It was severely injured, its two legs were fractured and there was a deep wound on its shoulder, the sources said.

A team of veterinarians led by Assistant Forest Veterinary Surgeon Arun Sathyan conducted the autopsy as per National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) protocol. Samples collected from the carcass will be sent for examination in laboratories prescribed by the NTCA, the sources said.

