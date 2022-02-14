Tiger found dead in Nelliampathy well

Staff Reporter February 14, 2022 21:10 IST

It is suspected that the tiger accidentally fell into the well while chasing its prey.

A tiger was found dead in a public well at Nelliampathy in Palakkad district on Monday. Forest officials said the carcass found in the well near Kunampalam Meppadi residential colony was almost three days old. A dead snake was also seen in the well. Forest officials said the carcass was that of an eight-year-old female tiger. As there was no power supply on Monday because of repair works on lines, tea plantation workers living nearby were trying to collect water from the well when they saw the tiger carcass. It was suspected that the tiger accidentally fell into the well while chasing its prey. A forest team led by Range Officer K.R. Krishnadas fished the carcass out of the well. It will be buried after a necropsy on Tuesday.



