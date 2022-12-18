Tiger found dead in a pond in Idukki

December 18, 2022 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST

A tiger was found dead in a pond inside a cardamom plantation at Vazhavara near Kattappana in Idukki on Sunday evening.

According to Forest department officials, the tiger was found dead at a cardamom plantation owned by Edaythuparayil Shibu at Nirmala city near Vazhavara under the Ayyppancoil forest range of Kottayam Forest division.

According to locals, the tiger strayed into human habitat and killed a cow inside a cattle shed on Friday, sending panic waves among residents of Vazhavara and Nirmala city. Following the incident, the forest department fixed three surveillance cameras in the area to find the animal’s presence.

A post-mortem examination of the tiger will be held in the presence of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) members on Monday at Periyar Tiger Reserve in Thekkady.

Kottayam Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) N. Rajesh said that the actual cause of the death of the animal will be revealed only after the post-mortem.