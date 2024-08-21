ADVERTISEMENT

Tiger dens keep hope; Corporation may give green signal for Pulikkali 

Published - August 21, 2024 09:09 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

Tiger dens remain hopeful as Minister for Local Self-Governments M.B. Rajesh announced on Wednesday that the Thrissur Corporation can decide whether to conduct Pulikkali for this Onam.

“The government has decided to scale back Onam celebrations in light of the Wayanad landslides tragedy. However, the Thrissur Corporation has the authority to decide whether to proceed with Pulikkali. If the Corporation chooses to hold the event, the government will permit them to use funds as they did last year,” the Minister stated.

It is expected that the Corporation council meeting to be held on August 24 will take a positive decision on Pulikkali.

The decision to cancel Pulikkali came after nine teams had already prepared their costumes and masks for the tigers. This decision brought a sudden halt to their preparations, disrupting their hard work. The Pulikkali teams, who took out loans for their preparations, are anxiously awaiting the Corporation’s decision.

