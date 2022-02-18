Tiger cub rescued from coffee plantation

Six-month-old animal to be released to join mother

The tiger cub that rescued from a pit inside a private coffee plantation at Mandamkolly near Beenachi in Wayanad district

Six-month-old animal to be released to join mother

Staff Reporter

KALPETTA

A tiger cub that was found in a pit inside a private coffee plantation at Mandamkolly on the border of the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary and South Wayanad forest division was rescued by the Forest Department on Friday morning.

The six-month-old female tiger cub was rescued after the villagers informed the sanctuary officials that they had heard the cries of the tiger cub on Thursday night.

A team of Forest officials led by Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary warden S. Narendra Babu reached the spot to rescue the animal.

Around 8 a.m., veterinary surgeons of the sanctuary also reached the spot and rescued the cub after applying a tranquilliser dart. Later, it was shifted to the veterinary clinic under the sanctuary.

“The cub is healthy and there were no external injuries on it,” Mr. Narendra Babu told The Hindu. It was suspected that the cub accidentally fell into the pit, around 10-foot-deep, on Thursday night.

“We are planning to release the cub to join its mother, a resident of the sanctuary, and three separate groups of frontline Forest staff are on search for the mother tiger in the Kurichyad forest range under the sanctuary,” Mr.Babu said.