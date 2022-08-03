Kerala

Tiger caught on camera, village in panic

Staff Reporter KALPETTA August 03, 2022 20:21 IST
Updated: August 03, 2022 20:22 IST

The presence of a big cat in a human habitat at Mylambadi, near Meenangadi, under the South Wayanad Forest Division has triggered panic among local people. The image of the tiger was captured in a surveillance camera installed by a farmer near his house in the area on Tuesday night. The camera captured the image of the tiger which was moving along a public road.

The Forest department is yet to adopt any steps to capture the animal or drive it back to forest, the villagers complained. However, department sources said they had strengthened patrolling in the area.

Advertisement
Advertisement
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...