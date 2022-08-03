Tiger caught on camera, village in panic

Forest dept. not taking any action, complain villagers

The presence of a big cat in a human habitat at Mylambadi, near Meenangadi, under the South Wayanad Forest Division has triggered panic among local people. The image of the tiger was captured in a surveillance camera installed by a farmer near his house in the area on Tuesday night. The camera captured the image of the tiger which was moving along a public road.

The Forest department is yet to adopt any steps to capture the animal or drive it back to forest, the villagers complained. However, department sources said they had strengthened patrolling in the area.