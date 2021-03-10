Tiger captured in Wayanad

A tiger that triggered panic among local residents in the Ozhakkody, Muthirery and Makkikolly areas near Tavinhal under the North Wayanad forest division was captured from a human settlement on Wednesday morning.
The tiger, aged about 10 years, had triggered panic for the past three days after it killed a cow. Its capture has come as relief to the villagers.
A forest team, led by North Wayanad divisional forest officer Remesh Bishnoy, set up a trap at Vellarippalam on Tuesday and the animal walked into it on Wednesday.
The predator was shifted to the Forest Veterinary Laboratory at Sulthan Bathery. Later, the big cat was examined by a team of veterinary experts led by Arun Zachariah, senior forest veterinary surgeon.
The animal is not fit to be released in the wild as it has lost all of its canine teeth, Mr. Bishnoy said. The animal is identified as a resident of the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary, home to more than half the number of tigers in the State. “We are waiting for directives of senior officials to shift the animal to a zoo in Thiruvananthapuram or in Thrissur,” he added
