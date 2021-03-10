Tiger captured in Wayanad

A tiger that triggered panic among local residents at the Ozhakkody, Muthirery and Makkikolly areas near Tavinhal under the North Wayanad Forest Division, was captured from a human settlement on Wednesday morning.

The tiger, aged about 10 years, had triggered panic for the past three days after it killed a cow in the area. Its capture has come as relief to the villagers.

A forest team, led by North Wayanad divisional forest officer Remesh Bishnoy, had set up a trap at Vellarippalam on Tuesday . The animal walked into the trap early on Wednesday.

The predator was shifted to the forest veterinary laboratory at Sulthan Bathery on a directive of Mr. Bishnoy.

Later, the big cat was examined by a team of veterinary experts. The animal was not fit to release in the wild as it had lost its canine teeth, department sources said. It was under observation to identify infection to its internal organs, sources said.

The animal is identified as a resident of the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary, home to more than half the number of tigers present in the State.