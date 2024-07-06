ADVERTISEMENT

Tiger captured in Wayanad shifted to Thiruvananthapuram zoo

Updated - July 06, 2024 08:29 pm IST

Published - July 06, 2024 08:27 pm IST - KALPETTA

The male tiger, captured on June 23 from a human settlement, was kept in a small cage at a forest station at Irulam in Wayanad

The Hindu Bureau

Officials of the South Wayanad Forest Division shifting a captured tiger to a wildlife ambulance to be shifted to Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Officials of the South Wayanad Forest Division translocated the Tholpetty 17, a male tiger captured in Wayanad, to the zoological park in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday evening. The Hindu had reported the plight of the big cat kept in a small cage at a forest station at Irulam in the district and the dearth of facilities to rehabilitate captured tigers.

The male tiger, around 10 years old, was captured on June 23 night from a human settlement at Kenichira under the Chethalayath forest range of the South Wayanad Forest Division after it had reportedly killed four heads of cattle in the area. The animal had sustained injuries reportedly in a territorial fight with another tiger. Its hind leg was fractured.

The animal was shifted from Irulam, where it was caged for a fortnight, to Thiruvananthapuram on a wildlife ambulance for treatment, South Wayanad forest divisional officer Ajith K. Raman said. The zoo authorities were intimated about the move, Mr. Raman said. A seven-member team of forest officials led by Chethalayath forest range officer Prem Shameer and assistant forest veterinary officer Ajesh Mohandas accompanied the tiger, he said. The team would reach Thiruvananthapuram around 6 a.m. on Sunday, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US