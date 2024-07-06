GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tiger captured in Wayanad shifted to Thiruvananthapuram zoo

The male tiger, captured on June 23 from a human settlement, was kept in a small cage at a forest station at Irulam in Wayanad

Updated - July 06, 2024 08:29 pm IST

Published - July 06, 2024 08:27 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau
Officials of the South Wayanad Forest Division shifting a captured tiger to a wildlife ambulance to be shifted to Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday.

Officials of the South Wayanad Forest Division shifting a captured tiger to a wildlife ambulance to be shifted to Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Officials of the South Wayanad Forest Division translocated the Tholpetty 17, a male tiger captured in Wayanad, to the zoological park in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday evening. The Hindu had reported the plight of the big cat kept in a small cage at a forest station at Irulam in the district and the dearth of facilities to rehabilitate captured tigers.

The male tiger, around 10 years old, was captured on June 23 night from a human settlement at Kenichira under the Chethalayath forest range of the South Wayanad Forest Division after it had reportedly killed four heads of cattle in the area. The animal had sustained injuries reportedly in a territorial fight with another tiger. Its hind leg was fractured.

The animal was shifted from Irulam, where it was caged for a fortnight, to Thiruvananthapuram on a wildlife ambulance for treatment, South Wayanad forest divisional officer Ajith K. Raman said. The zoo authorities were intimated about the move, Mr. Raman said. A seven-member team of forest officials led by Chethalayath forest range officer Prem Shameer and assistant forest veterinary officer Ajesh Mohandas accompanied the tiger, he said. The team would reach Thiruvananthapuram around 6 a.m. on Sunday, he added.

