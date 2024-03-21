ADVERTISEMENT

Tiger captured in Kannur after two-week search

March 21, 2024 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - KANNUR

Forest officials used chemical immobilisation to capture the animal which reportedly bore injuries from porcupine encounters on its face

The Hindu Bureau

An elusive tiger, which had left residents near the forest fringes at Adakkathodu at Kelakam here panic-stricken, was captured by the Forest department on Thursday.

After over two weeks of search, the tiger, approximately two years old, was tranquillized and caught from ward six at Kariankappu around 3.30 p.m. on Thursday. Forest officials, including veterinarians Raju and Arun Sathyan, used chemical immobilisation to capture the weakened animal, which reportedly bore injuries from porcupine encounters on its face. The tiger has been transferred to the facility at Kannavam forest range office for treatment and is likely to be shifted to Thrissur.

Committee formed

Continuous reports of a tiger roaming the area prompted the Forest department to form a committee under the National Tiger Conservation Authority’s guidelines. Initially suspected to be a big leopard, the animal’s presence was confirmed by a resident’s video.

Subsequently, four cages were set up in the area. A team of 60 forest personnel from the Kannur forest division, Aralam Wildlife Sanctuary, and the Rapid Response Force from Wayanad was set up to catch the tiger, following the committee’s recommendation.

