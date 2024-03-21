GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tiger captured in Kannur after two-week search

Forest officials used chemical immobilisation to capture the animal which reportedly bore injuries from porcupine encounters on its face

March 21, 2024 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

An elusive tiger, which had left residents near the forest fringes at Adakkathodu at Kelakam here panic-stricken, was captured by the Forest department on Thursday.

After over two weeks of search, the tiger, approximately two years old, was tranquillized and caught from ward six at Kariankappu around 3.30 p.m. on Thursday. Forest officials, including veterinarians Raju and Arun Sathyan, used chemical immobilisation to capture the weakened animal, which reportedly bore injuries from porcupine encounters on its face. The tiger has been transferred to the facility at Kannavam forest range office for treatment and is likely to be shifted to Thrissur.

Committee formed

Continuous reports of a tiger roaming the area prompted the Forest department to form a committee under the National Tiger Conservation Authority’s guidelines. Initially suspected to be a big leopard, the animal’s presence was confirmed by a resident’s video.

Subsequently, four cages were set up in the area. A team of 60 forest personnel from the Kannur forest division, Aralam Wildlife Sanctuary, and the Rapid Response Force from Wayanad was set up to catch the tiger, following the committee’s recommendation.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.