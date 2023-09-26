HamberMenu
Tiger captured at Panavally in Wayanad

September 26, 2023 10:06 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

A tiger that triggered panic among local residents in the Panavally area under the North Wayanad Forest Division was captured from a human settlement on Tuesday night.

The big cat had triggered panic among the residents in the Panavally, Sarvani and Adanda areas for the past many days after it reportedly killed three dogs and entering into the house at Puzhakkara tribal hamlet while chasing a dog a few days ago.

A forest team, led by North Wayanad Forest Divisional officer Martin Lowell had set up three traps near the human habitats a few weeks ago. The animal walked into the trap inside a private coffee plantation at Adanda, near Panavally, around 8.15 p.m. on the day , Forest department sources said.

The tiger will be shifted to the animal hospice and palliative care unit for big cats at Sulthan Bathery and more details, including the health condition, about the animal would be available only after an examination by a team of veterinary experts, sources said.

Combing operations to capture the tiger had been on for the past two days after the Chief Wildlife Warden issued an order to capture the animal by chemically immobilising it.

