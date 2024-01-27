Tiger captured at Choorimala in Wayanad

January 27, 2024 03:03 pm | Updated 03:03 pm IST - KALPETTA

A tiger that triggered panic among residents in the Choorimala area under the South Wayanad Forest Division was captured from a human settlement in the wee hours of Saturday.

The animal, identified as WYS 09, a male tiger aged around 10 years and a resident of the South Wayanad forest division, had triggered panic among the residents in the Choorimala. Ceecee and Arivayal areas under the Chethalayath Forest range in the South Wayanad forest division for many days after it reportedly attacked many domestic animals in the area for the past many weeks.

A forest team, led by Chethalayath forest range officer Abdul Samad had set up two cages near the human habitats a few weeks ago. The animal walked into the trap inside a private coffee plantation at Choorimala near Beenachi on the day, Forest department sources said.

The tiger was shifted to the animal hospice and palliative care unit for big cats at Sulthan Bathery. More details, such as the health condition of the tiger and the cause of it entering the human habitatwould be available only after an examination by a team of Forest veterinary experts, sources said.