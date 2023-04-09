Tiger attacks boy at tea estate in Malakkappara

April 09, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - Thrissur

A five-year-old boy was attacked by a tiger at Malakkappara on Sunday. Akash, son of a tea estate worker Bihalya Mahil from Jharkhand, was attacked by the tiger on Sunday morning. The tiger, which was hiding in the tea estate, pounced on the boy while he was playing near the workers’ quarters. It escaped to the estate when people reached for the boy’s help. The boy, who sustained injury on his hand, has been admitted to a hospital in Valparai. An attack by a bear was reported from the same area three months ago.