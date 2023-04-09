HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tiger attacks boy at tea estate in Malakkappara

April 09, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

A five-year-old boy was attacked by a tiger at Malakkappara on Sunday. Akash, son of a tea estate worker Bihalya Mahil from Jharkhand, was attacked by the tiger on Sunday morning. The tiger, which was hiding in the tea estate, pounced on the boy while he was playing near the workers’ quarters. It escaped to the estate when people reached for the boy’s help. The boy, who sustained injury on his hand, has been admitted to a hospital in Valparai. An attack by a bear was reported from the same area three months ago.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.