Tier-1 NBA accreditation for three Amrita programmes 

Published - September 18, 2024 06:29 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

Three undergraduate engineering programmes at Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham’s Amritapuri campus have received Tier-1 National Board of Accreditation (NBA) [Washington Accord]. The programmes in Electronics and Communication Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, and Electrical and Electronics Engineering have been accredited for the academic years 2024 to 2027.

NBA Tier-1 accreditation will help students graduating from these programmes to pursue higher studies or job opportunities in countries that are members of the Washington Accord. The accord includes around 25 countries, including the U.S., U.K., Canada, and Australia.

