TiECon Kerala gets under way in Kochi

December 02, 2022 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - KOCHI

‘TiEcon Kerala 2022’ entrepreneurship meet began here on Friday. Over a thousand delegates are attending the two-day event that features more than 30 speakers from across the globe.

Inaugurating the conference, Aruna Sundararajan, former Union IT Secretary, said there was so much energy in technology and start-up space in the country.

“The breadth of start-ups and entrepreneurship that Kerala has is a clear pointer that there cannot be a better time for entrepreneurship and innovation,” she said.

Rajesh Nambiar, chairman and managing director, Cognizant India, said the ability to reinvent is a trait that companies will have to possess to stay competitive for longer. They should reinvent business models, processes, and talent.

Damodar Avanoor, chairman, TiEcon Kerala 2022, and Anisha Cherian, president, TiE Kerala, spoke.