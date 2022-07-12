Tie up with foreign varsities for research: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan tells universities

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. File | Photo Credit: H. S. Manjunath

15th convocation of KUHS held

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has asked universities to launch new start-ups and encourage coordination with foreign universities in research and studies. He has urged the Kerala University of Health Sciences (KUHS) to take the initiative towards this. The Governor was addressing the 15th convocation ceremony of the KUHS here on Tuesday.

Research should be encouraged in the fields such as Ayurveda and Unani, he said. By converting the primary health centres into family health centres, Kerala took the health services to the common people. Good health service is an indicator of a country’s improvement, the Governor said, while recalling the “selfless services” of health workers during the time of pandemic.

“India is leading in the production of generic medicines in the world. We are exporting medicines to 200 countries,” he said, pointing out that Kerala is on the top of the NITI Aayog Health Index.

He also urged students to be up-to-date about new developments in the field of medicine.

In all, 6,812 students from various colleges under the KUHS were conferred with their degrees during the function. The Governor presented the Dr. Jayaram Panicker Endowment awards and cash awards for the first-rank holders.

Liya K. Sunny of Government Medical College, Alappuzha, and Ankitha K. of Government Medical College, Manchery, won the Endowment Award instituted in the name of Dr. C.K. Jayaram Panicker who was Head of Microbiology department, Government Medical College, Kozhikode.

KUHS Vice Chancellor Dr. Mohanan Kunnummel, Pro Vice Chancellor Dr. C.P. Vijayan, Register Dr. A.K. Manoj Kumar and others participated.