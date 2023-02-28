ADVERTISEMENT

Tie Kerala holds discussion on vision for the State

February 28, 2023 11:19 pm | Updated 11:19 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

KOCHI 

Former IT and Telecom secretary Aruna Sundararajan said Kerala should focus on female participation in labour force, ecofriendly innovations, and building creative economy.  

Taking part in a discussion on a vision for Kerala held by TiE Kerala here on Tuesday, she said participation of women in labour was around 25% in Kerala, whereas Himachal Pradesh, a smaller State, witnessed 50% participation. This needs to be addressed.  

The State needs ecofriendly innovation for sustainable solutions. There is a huge opportunity for Kerala as a whole to leverage ESG (the environmental, social, and governance) brand. “Kerala should establish itself by giving everything we manufacture, produce and our services the ESG tag,” she added. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

T.M. Thomas Isaac, CPI(M) central committee member and former State Finance Minister, said the focus should be on gender justice, improving women participation mainly by providing more employment opportunities to educated women from middle or lower middle class who stay at home, cultural consumption by developing a different social taste as cultural promoters and consumers enjoying art, theatre, books, music, and cultural events and social security measures for the aging population. 

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US