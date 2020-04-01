Tiding over tough COVID through paddy farming

Nothing can stop him from doing what he loves to do most.

Like others, Bibin Varghese, 25, of Karichal in Veeyapuram grama panchayat is strictly observing lockdown imposed in view of COVID-19 pandemic, but it has not prevented him from cultivating five rice varieties, including four rare species, in three acres of land near his house.

A final-year M.A. Sociology student, he says that working in paddy fields and growing vegetables is a huge stress reliever especially during hard times like these.

The inclusion of paddy harvesting, procurement and other related activities in the list of essential services has helped paddy farmers continue farm-related activities during the lockdown.

As a farmer and student at the same time, Bibin says that he gives equal importance to both.

“I have been doing paddy farming for the past four years. This year too, I prepared the fields and started rice cultivation even as I was getting ready for the fourth-semester examination. Although the spread of coronavirus disease has put a lid on my routine life, it has not affected farming. The crop will be harvested in three weeks and I am expecting a bountiful crop this time,” he says.

Apart from cultivating Jyothi, a common rice variety in this part of the region, in two acres, the young farmer has been growing Kalladiyaran, Valichoori, Mallika and Damarasali varieties in rest of the land. He is following organic farming practices. Bibin says that Damarasali with black leaves is being cultivated on an experimental basis.

“Apart from Jyothi, the other four varieties are not common to the region. I collected the seeds of Damarasali from Wayanad at a cost of ₹500/ kg. It is easy to digest. The cultivation of the particular variety will be extended next year based on the yield this year,” he says.

Besides paddy cultivation, the farmer cultivates a wide variety of veggies including beans, snake gourd, pumpkin, spinach and so on. He also raises cows for milk and dung. For his success in vegetable farming, the Veeyapuram panchayat has bestowed him with the best young farmer award.