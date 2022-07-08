Tidal waves wreak havoc on Thrissur’s coastal belt

July 08, 2022 20:52 IST

Disaster management kept ready to tackle emergency situation

The coastal belt of Thrissur district has been bearing the brunt of rough seas ever since the monsoon has strengthened.

Huge tidal waves, which lash the shore, have damaged many houses and uprooted trees. Every monsoon, the tidal surge has been eating away more and more of the shore.

Sea erosion is severe in many areas of Kodungallur Taluk including Chantha Kadappuram, Kara, Pay Bazaar, Manappat chaal, and West Wemballur. Flooding is severe in many places.

The families on the coastal belt have been on the receiving end with the arrangements to protect the shore having failed.

The temporary seawalls and geo-bags, which were built spending crores, have been washed away by the strong waves. The sea walls, which collapsed in many places, have not been repaired for almost three years, say the local people. The geo bag walls were ineffective against the strong waves. All this has allowed the sea water to enter many houses, especially in the stretch from Azhikode light house to Mathilakam. Many houses in the Eriyad and Kara areas are also under the threat of sea erosion.

Meanwhile, the disaster management forces have been kept ready in the coastal area to tackle any emergency situation. Currently, there are 50 members in the force. A 60-member Fisheries team and the police have also been kept ready. Relief camps have been opened to accommodate people. All taluks in the district have made arrangements to tackle emergency situations.

Twenty three people from seven families from the Veerankudy colony at Malakkappara have already been rehabilitated, as there is threat of land slide. They have been shifted to Malakkappara panchayat Community Hall.