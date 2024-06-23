ADVERTISEMENT

Tidal waves wreak havoc at Chavakkad 

Published - June 23, 2024 08:09 pm IST - Thrissur

Building collapse due to sea erosion; protests brew against delay in construction of sea wall

The Hindu Bureau

As the monsoon sets in, the coastal belt of Thrissur district has started bearing the brunt of rough seas.

Huge tidal waves are wreaking havoc on the beaches. A building in which a tea shop was functioning collapsed due to sea erosion at Anchangadi in Chavakkad, on Sunday. Many houses and shops situated in this particular area, leading to widespread panic among the local public.

Residents are also protesting the delay in construction of the sea wall. They allege that the seawall has been built partially only on one side of the beach. This has led to severe sea erosion in the area where there is no seawall. Protesters also blocked the coastal road recently.

“We have petitioned the authorities many a time, including the Chief Minister. Protests were also held. All fell on deaf ears. There is only 10m distance left from the sea to the PWD road. This road could be swallowed by the waves anytime,” said a protester.

