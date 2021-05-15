Kerala

Tidal waves batter coastal belt of Thrissur

People shifting their belongings from their flooded homes at Eriyad near Kodungalloor in Thrissur on Saturday.  

More relief camps have been opened in Thrissur district as sea erosion continues unabated along the coastal belt.

As many as 356 people were rehabilitated from Kodungallur and Chavakkad taluks, which are facing the fury of the rough sea. Of them, 323 are from various panchayats in Kodungallur and 33 are from Chavakkad.

Seven relief camps have been opened in Kodungalloor and two in Chavakkad. They include special camps for those who are in quarantine. People are admitted in the camps after COVID screening.

Arappa canal, flowing between Edavilangu and Eriyad panchayats, was opened following heavy flooding. Flooding was reported in Perinjanam, Arattukadavu, Vadanappilly and Pokkanchery areas too.

