Ticket examiners’ call for easing of workload

A two-day south zone conference of the Indian Railways Ticket Checking Staff Organisation (IRTCSO) concluded here on Monday with a clarion call for the appointment of more personnel to enhance the Railways’ ticket checking efficiency.

The meeting urged the Railway Board to fill up the vacancies to help the ticket checking staff reduce their workload.

It pointed out that some reserved coaches were running without ticket examiners because of staff shortage. Such situation will cause hardships to passengers and loss of revenue for the Railways, it said.

N.S. Radhakrishnan, national vice president of the IRTCSO, inaugurated the conference. S.M.S. Mujeeb Rahman, secretary, presided.

Privatisation

The meeting urged the Government to withdraw from the move to hand over profit-making train services to private players.

It also decided to intensify its agitation against the privatisation move.

IRTCSO leaders Aji Joseph, K. Sajith, J. Jijith, Veena, Nazir Ahamed Makandar, K. Sankar and Sandip Alakkal spoke, representing different Railway divisions.