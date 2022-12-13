Thiruvananthapuram airport installs 13,350 LED lights to conserve energy

December 13, 2022 10:35 pm | Updated 10:36 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Thiruvananthapuram International Airport Limited (TIAL) gears up to observe National Energy Conservation Day 2022 on Wednesday. Various energy conservation methods are being launched to achieve the goal of net-zero emissions in near future, said a release from the company here on Tuesday.

The TIAL has installed 13,350 LED lights which amounts to 99.1% conversion, resulting in a savings of 4,96,620 kWh/year vis-à-vis conventional lights as per comparison reference drawn from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and other government sources.

Conversion of LED at TIAL has also resulted in energy savings equivalent to the average energy consumption of 110 households. The airport has also taken the lead to switch over to electric vehicles where the option is available, said the release.

