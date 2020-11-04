Thycaud LPS launches shooting floor for YouTube channel

Thiruvananthapuram

04 November 2020 09:09 IST

Along with the channel named Kalivandi, the more-than-a-century-old school is also starting Facebook page Mathrukam

Government Model HS LPS and Nursery at Thycaud here is launching a YouTube channel for its lower primary students.

Along with the channel called Kalivandi, the more than a century-old school is also starting a Facebook page, Mathrukam.

With students learning from home in the wake of school closure, the channel and the Facebook page are an attempt by the school authorities to promote the lower primary students’ innate talents in a fun and interesting manner through stories, poetry, craft, and magic by bringing together the most prominent people in these areas under one umbrella. The channel will be launched on November 14, Children’s Day.

For this, a modern shooting floor has been arranged at the school.

The shooting floor was inaugurated by former student and artist ‘Soorya’ Krisnamoorthy on Sunday, Kerala Piravi Day.

School alumnus and actor Nandu and Thiruvananthapuram South sub-district assistant education officer Suresh Babu were present on the occasion.

Poet V. Madhusoodhanan Nair inaugurated the school talent centre and lab later.

Funded through loans

The shooting floor that cost approximately ₹6 lakh has been funded mostly through loans taken by school headmaster Shaji M., arts club convener Ratheesh R.K., and school resource group convener and activity coordinator Suniths G.S. School teachers and non-teaching staff are also setting aside funds each month for the novel venture.