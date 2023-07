July 23, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

A building constructed to mark the silver jubilee celebration of the People’s Plan movement in Thycattussery grama panchayat in Alappuzha was inaugurated on Sunday.

It was opened by A.M. Ariff, MP. The 4,200-sq.ft two-storey structure was built at a cost of ₹80 lakh sanctioned under the own fund of the local body. Daleema Jojo, MLA, Thycattussery panchayat president D. Viswambharan, and others attended the function.

