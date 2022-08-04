Thycattussery grama panchayat forms task force to tackle labour shortage in agriculture

Members being trained to carry out all farming-related works

Thycattussery grama panchayat president D. Viswambharan planting a sapling as part of the inauguration of Karshika Karma Sena. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

August 04, 2022 20:32 IST

In a bid to combat the acute scarcity of agricultural labour shortage, the Thycattussery grama panchayat in Alappuzha has formed its own ‘Karshika Karma Sena’ (agricultural task force).

The task force, a joint initiative of the local body and the Agriculture department, consists of 20 women and five men. According to Thycattussery grama panchayat president D. Viswambharan, the task force is capable of carrying out all farming-related works.

“We launched the initiative to address the worsening labour shortage, which is threatening to leave a lasting impact on farming. The task force will help address the problem to a large extent,” Mr. Viswambharan said.

Training being imparted

A special mechanism has been introduced to coordinate the activities of the task force. The members were given the training to operate tractors, tillers, weed cutters and coconut tree climbing machines under the aegis of the Agricultural Technology Management Agency. Further, they will be imparted training in the production and usage of organic pesticides and scientific production of saplings.

“The first phase of training has been completed. Once the task force acquires knowledge in the manufacturing of pesticides and saplings, they will be deployed to fields as per farmers’ demand,” said Agriculture Officer Pintu Roy.

Employers to pay

Officials said the task force members were being trained to carry out works ranging from land preparation to harvesting at reasonable rates. The labourers would be paid by their employers. Apart from assisting farmers and working on fields, they will also provide grow bags and saplings as per demand. To avail the service of the task force, contact- 9072311404.