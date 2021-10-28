Thwaha’s family elated over bail

KOZHIKODE

28 October 2021

‘We have got abundant moral support from local people to fight the case’

Thwaha Fazal’s mother, Jameela, and brother, Ijaz, on Thursday expressed joy over the Supreme Court’s latest order granting bail to him in the Pantheerankavu UAPA case registered in 2019.

Ms. Jameela and Mr. Ijaz, who were constantly fighting for his legal rights with the support of various human rights organisations, said they were very much hopeful of a favourable verdict at the right time.

“No one has isolated us in this incident. We have got abundant moral support from the local people to fight the case,” they said.

Ms. Jameela said the family would be thankful to all who stood by them in the crisis. “The main relief was that no one, including our relatives, put the blame on the family. We have the strong belief that he has not done anything anti-national,” she claimed.

Responding to reporters’ questions, Mr. Ijas said he would like to acknowledge the wholehearted support of all those who stood by them in the crisis. He said that the CPI(M)’s “changing stance” in UAPA cases was highly objectionable.