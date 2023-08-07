Thushar Vellappally criticises Speaker Shamseer for remarks on Hindu gods

August 07, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

Kerala Speaker A.N. Shamseer’s insult of Hindu beliefs and gods cannot be justified, Bharath Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) president Thushar Vellappally has said. He was inaugurating the BDJS State leadership meeting at Cherthala on Monday.

Mr. Vellappally said that statements like the one made by the Speaker would damage the State’s social fabric. Mr. Shamseer should realise that science and religious beliefs were different. His comments insulting Hindu religion made before school students should not be justified, said the BDJS chief, also the National Democratic Alliance State convener.

He said the Speaker’s comments had raised concerns among the people of the Hindu community. He also criticised the government’s decision to book those who participated in the ‘Namajapa Ghoshayatra’.

Mr. Vellappally said that Hindu unity was the need of the hour and a necessity. BDJS leader A.G. Thankappan presided.

