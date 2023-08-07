HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Thushar Vellappally criticises Speaker Shamseer for remarks on Hindu gods

August 07, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau
BDJS president Thushar Vellappally inaugurating the State leadership meeting of the party at Cherthala on Monday.

BDJS president Thushar Vellappally inaugurating the State leadership meeting of the party at Cherthala on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Kerala Speaker A.N. Shamseer’s insult of Hindu beliefs and gods cannot be justified, Bharath Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) president Thushar Vellappally has said. He was inaugurating the BDJS State leadership meeting at Cherthala on Monday.

Mr. Vellappally said that statements like the one made by the Speaker would damage the State’s social fabric. Mr. Shamseer should realise that science and religious beliefs were different. His comments insulting Hindu religion made before school students should not be justified, said the BDJS chief, also the National Democratic Alliance State convener.

He said the Speaker’s comments had raised concerns among the people of the Hindu community. He also criticised the government’s decision to book those who participated in the ‘Namajapa Ghoshayatra’.

Mr. Vellappally said that Hindu unity was the need of the hour and a necessity. BDJS leader A.G. Thankappan presided.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.