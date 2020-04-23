Thursdays no longer enthuse tribal farmers of Marayur

Thursdays used to be busy days for Kathiresan and his fellow tribesmen, but not since the outbreak of COVID-19.

Muthuvan tribe members of the Marayur forest division used to bring their farm produce to Chilla, the Thursday market at Marayur. It has been nearly six weeks since the market was shut down upsetting their life.

Traders from Idukki and neighbouring districts used to reach Marayur on Thursdays to purchase beans, green pepper, cardamom, tapioca, coffee beans, and plantains. On an average, commodities worth ₹3 lakh used to be sold there.

“The functioning of the market has been suspended since the pandemic outbreak to prevent crowding. The Forest Department is running the market through the Forest Development Agency to protect the tribesmen from exploitation,” said B. Ranjith, Divisional Forest Officer, Marayur.

Tribesmen worried

Now, with the extended lockdown, the tribesmen are a worried lot.

“It is summer and there is shortage of water. Farmers are in crisis,” said Mr. Kathiresan.

“Since the market is not functional, they have been asked to dry the vegetables under the sun. There are buyers for such products too. Cancellation of orders is also an issue as some farmers had planted vegetables and medicinal plants based on orders,” said K.V. Binoji, facilitator of the participatory forest management scheme.

Meanwhile, the tribesmen have set up ‘home-made’ disinfectant kiosks on the pathways leading to their hamlets to check the spread of the disease.

“Tamarind powder and neem leaves are mixed with water and kept at the kiosks. Those entering the village and going out need to wash their hand and feet using the same,” said Mr. Kathiresan.

At the same time, T.S. Anish, Associate Professor, Department of Community Medicine, Government Medical College Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram, expressed doubts about the effectiveness of the potion.

“Only a 70% alcohol-based hand sanitiser or soap and water has been found effective in checking the spread of the virus. Tamarind may be good a good antiseptic but its effectiveness against the virus is yet to be proved,” Dr. Anish said.