Thunderstorms likely till Thursday

Parts of the State are likely to experience thunderstorms till at least May 7, according to IMD forecasts. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are very likely at one or two places in Kerala and Mahe till May 5, IMD said in a weather bulletin.
Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely to occur at one or two places in Kerala and Mahe on May 6 and 7. The State has received its normal quota of summer rainfall between March 1 and May 3.
Pathanamthitta has received 60% rainfall in excess from the normal which is deemed ‘large excess’ in IMD parlance. Kasaragod, on the other hand, is in the ‘large deficient’ category, receiving 86% less rainfall than is normal for the period.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.