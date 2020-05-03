Thunderstorms likely till Thursday

Parts of the State are likely to experience thunderstorms till at least May 7, according to IMD forecasts. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are very likely at one or two places in Kerala and Mahe till May 5, IMD said in a weather bulletin.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely to occur at one or two places in Kerala and Mahe on May 6 and 7. The State has received its normal quota of summer rainfall between March 1 and May 3.

Pathanamthitta has received 60% rainfall in excess from the normal which is deemed ‘large excess’ in IMD parlance. Kasaragod, on the other hand, is in the ‘large deficient’ category, receiving 86% less rainfall than is normal for the period.