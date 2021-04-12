Thunderstorms likely in Kerala till April 18

Six districts on yellow alert

Kerala is in for a wet spell with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting fairly widespread to widespread rainfall in the State till April 18. Kerala and Mahe can expect thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds with speeds touching 30-40 kmph.

The IMD has put six districts on yellow alert, given the possibility of isolated heavy rainfall. Idukki, Palakkad and Malappuram are on yellow alert from Wednesday to Friday, Thrissur on Thursday and Friday, Kozhikode on Wednesday and Wayanad from Tuesday to Friday. All the other districts can expect light to moderate rainfall till Friday.

A cyclonic circulation lies over south Tamil Nadu and its neighbourhood at lower levels. A trough runs from the above cyclonic circulation to south Konkan at lower levels, the IMD said in a Monday evening update.

In the 24 hours ending 8.30 a.m. Monday, Angadippuram in Malappuram received 7 cm and Punalur, 6 cm rainfall. Vaikom and Ernakulam south received 5 cm each.

Surplus and deficit

So far this summer (from March 1 to April 12), the State has received 18% excess rainfall, which in IMD parlance falls in the ‘normal’ range. Ernakulam and Pathanamthitta districts have reported a ‘large excess,’ indicating that the percentage departure is above 60%. Thrissur and Wayanad have recorded deficient rainfall.