Thunderstorm forecast in State

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

31 May 2020 23:18 IST

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued a cyclone alert in the Arabian Sea where a low pressure area is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm in the days ahead.

The low pressure area over southeast and adjoining east-central Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep area is likely to concentrate into a depression by Monday. It is likely to intensify further into a cyclonic storm over the east-central part of the sea in the subsequent 24 hours, the national weather agency said.

The storm would move northwards till June 2 and then recurve north-northeastwards and reach north Maharashtra and south Gujarat coasts around June 3.

Fishing banned

Given the weather situation, the Kerala government has banned fishing activity along Kerala shores till June 4.

Parts of the State, Mahe, and Lakshadweep are also likely to see thunderstorm activity accompanied by gusting winds till June 2. An orange alert has been issued for Lakshadweep indicating the possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall on Monday.

The depression over coastal Oman and Yemen is likely to maintain its intensity during the next 12 hours and weaken thereafter.