Thunderstorm alert in Kerala’s Kollam, DDMA advises caution

Published - June 20, 2024 11:19 am IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

Since the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a thunderstorm alert for two days, the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in Kollam district of Kerala has instructed the public to stay cautious.

Two women from Kollam district were killed after they were struck by lightning on Tuesday and officials have instructed to not stay in open areas during thunderstorms.

Move to a safe building at the first sign of lightning and keep the windows and doors closed. Avoid proximity to electrical appliances and keep them disconnected. Avoid using the telephone though mobile phone can be used. Avoid outdoors, terrace, and the area under trees. Do not park vehicles under trees and stay inside vehicles during a thunderstorm. Avoid traveling on vehicles like bicycles, bikes and tractors and seek shelter in a safe building until the thunderstorm ends.

The DDMA has also advised to stay away from waterbodies during thunderstorms. As soon the sky is cloudy, stop activities like fishing and boating and try to reach the nearest shore. Do not stand on the deck of the boat and sitting on terrace, other high place or tree branches is also dangerous.

Livestock farmers should avoid tethering cattle outdoors. Avoid bathing and collecting water from taps during thunderstorms. Lightning strikes can cause burns, loss of vision or hearing or heart attacks.

“Do not hesitate to give first aid as the first thirty seconds are crucial. The person who has been struck by lightning should be given medical help immediately,” said the officials.

