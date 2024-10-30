ADVERTISEMENT

Thundering sound from under earth at Pothukal in Kerala’s Malappuram

Updated - October 30, 2024 09:49 am IST - MALAPPURAM

People said they felt a tremor. One house developed a crack

The Hindu Bureau

People living in the Anakkallu region of Pothukal panchayat near Nilambur in Malappuram district of Kerala ran out of their homes in terror following a loud sound from under the earth on Tuesday (October 29, 2024) night. They said it was like thunder from under the earth.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, no tremor was reported officially. Revenue officials reached the spot and shifted the residents to the houses of their relatives in neighbouring villages.

People said they felt like a tremour, and one house developed a crack.

Kavalappara, which witnessed a massive landslide in which 59 people were killed in 2019, is near the site from where the thundering sound was reported on Tuesday (October 29, 2024) night.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US