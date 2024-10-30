Thundering sound from under earth at Pothukal in Kerala’s Malappuram

People living in the Anakkallu region of Pothukal panchayat near Nilambur in Malappuram district of Kerala ran out of their homes in terror following a loud sound from under the earth on Tuesday (October 29, 2024) night. They said it was like thunder from under the earth.

However, no tremor was reported officially. Revenue officials reached the spot and shifted the residents to the houses of their relatives in neighbouring villages.

People said they felt like a tremour, and one house developed a crack.

Kavalappara, which witnessed a massive landslide in which 59 people were killed in 2019, is near the site from where the thundering sound was reported on Tuesday (October 29, 2024) night.

