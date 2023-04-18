Thunchanparambu to celebrate MT’s 90th birthday

April 18, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Thunchan Memorial Trust at Tirur will celebrate the 90 th birthday of its chairman and Jnanpith laureate M.T. Vasudevan Nair by organising a variety of programmes at Thunchanparambu from May 16. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the celebrations titled ‘Saadaram – MT’ on May 16 evening. Actor Mammootty will be the chief guest.

There will be seminars for five days on different facets of MT’s life. The seminars will cover MT’s novels, stories, film life, editorial life, his legacy, his contributions to posterity, and his association with Thunchanparambu.

Thunchan Memorial Trust secretary P. Nandakumar said that cultural programmes, including dance, music and plays, would mark the evenings between May 16 and 20.

ADVERTISEMENT