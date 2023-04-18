HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Thunchanparambu to celebrate MT’s 90th birthday

April 18, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Thunchan Memorial Trust at Tirur will celebrate the 90 th birthday of its chairman and Jnanpith laureate M.T. Vasudevan Nair by organising a variety of programmes at Thunchanparambu from May 16. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the celebrations titled ‘Saadaram – MT’ on May 16 evening. Actor Mammootty will be the chief guest.

There will be seminars for five days on different facets of MT’s life. The seminars will cover MT’s novels, stories, film life, editorial life, his legacy, his contributions to posterity, and his association with Thunchanparambu.

Thunchan Memorial Trust secretary P. Nandakumar said that cultural programmes, including dance, music and plays, would mark the evenings between May 16 and 20.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.