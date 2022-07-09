Thunchanparamba to host Ramayana Month from July 17

Quiz competition, book fair to be organised

The Thunchan Memorial Trust will celebrate the Ramayana Month with a variety of programmes at Thunchanparamba, Tirur, from July 17.

Apart from the recital of Ramayana every day, there will be 10 speeches, quiz competition, and a spiritual book fair as part of the month-long celebrations.

Speeches on Kalidasa verses, Vidyarambham festival, and camps for children and adults alike in poetry, criticism, and film appreciation will be part of the festival.

Thunchan Memorial Trust chairman M.T. Vasudevan Nair presided over a meeting of the trust held on Saturday.