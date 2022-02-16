Thunchan repository gets website
Kozhikode
The University of Calicut on Wednesday launched a website for its Thunchan Manuscripts Repository. A release said that tmr.uoc.ac.in was launched by Vice-Chancellor M.K. Jayaraj. The university had set up the repository in 1971 under the Department of Malayalam. Steps are on to digitise the documents preserved here to make them available for the people, the release said.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.