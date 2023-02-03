Thrust on women and child protection in Budget

February 03, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Minister for Finance K.N. Balagopal has allocated ₹14 crore for various activities for strengthening and reviewing implementation of various legislations and constitutional provisions enforced in connection with protection of women.

The State Budget presented on Friday proposed extending the psychosocial services scheme under the Women and Child Development department to more schools during 2023-24. An amount of ₹51 crore has been earmarked for this. The psychosocial services scheme is currently operational in 1,012 schools. In the post-COVID context, psychosocial counsellors in schools have been playing a crucial role in ensuring the mental health of students.

An amount of ₹19.3 crore has been set aside for various schemes of the Kerala State Women’s Development Corporation Ltd. and ₹10 crore for the activities of the Gender Park.

The Budget earmarks ₹13 crore as the State share for activities of the Integrated Child Protection Scheme (ICPS). An amount of ₹19.50 crore is anticipated as Central share. Similarly, ₹194.32 crore has been set aside as State share for the Integrated Child Development Service (ICDS). An amount of ₹291.48 crore is anticipated as the Union government component.

Menstrual cups

The Minister said the government intended to promote the use of eco-friendly and cost-effective menstrual cups instead of sanitary napkins. Awareness programmes and campaigns towards this end will be organised by the government in schools, colleges and workplaces, and ₹10 crore has been set aside for this.

To ensure nutritious food to anganwadi children, the Budget allocated ₹63.5 crore for providing egg and milk two days a week.

Centres for the aged

The Finance Minister said that against the backdrop of the new employment culture in the State, it was essential to start more creches. Discussion with IT professionals also threw up suggestions to start day-care centres for the elderly. Steps would be taken to start day-care centres/creches in collaboration with local self-government institutions and people’s committees. An amount of ₹10 crore has been earmarked for this.

The Budget provides ₹8.5 crore as the State share for the scheme aimed at continuous functioning of the existing 28 POCSO fast-track special courts and setting up of 28 new courts. It announced ‘Anganam,’ a scheme for anganwadi staff that includes life insurance and accident insurance. With an annual premium of ₹360, insurance coverage of ₹2 lakh for accident deaths and ₹1 lakh for deaths other than suicides is ensured through Anganam.

Minister for Women and Child Development Veena George said the Women and Child Department department had got right amount of priority in the Budget. Funds had been set aside for welfare of women and children.